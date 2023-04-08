Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 3,309 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Linde by 7.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Linde by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Linde by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $356.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.15.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

