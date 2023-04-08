Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,125 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.