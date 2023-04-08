Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

DLR stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

