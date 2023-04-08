Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $246.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.21.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

