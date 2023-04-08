Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

