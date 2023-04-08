Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $203.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68. The company has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

