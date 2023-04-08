Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000.

TECL opened at $35.67 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.48.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

