Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,186 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 388,433 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FCX opened at $40.29 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.