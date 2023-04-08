Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $66.75 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.95) to GBX 5,380 ($66.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

