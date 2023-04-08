Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPLG opened at $48.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

