Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,379 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vale by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of VALE opened at $15.10 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

