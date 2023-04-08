Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $804,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 62.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $118.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

