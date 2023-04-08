Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $209.17 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

