Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

TRVN opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

