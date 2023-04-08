Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Trevena Trading Up 1.5 %
TRVN opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $12.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.