TrueFi Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $71.77 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,016,420,869 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,016,328,247.6551191 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.06960859 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $7,008,753.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

