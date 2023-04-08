Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,332,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

