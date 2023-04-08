Truist Financial Lowers Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $40.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

EVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Performance

Enviva stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enviva has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Research analysts forecast that Enviva will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,589,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enviva by 1,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,841 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Enviva by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,177,000 after acquiring an additional 530,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,740,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,456,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.