TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,074 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. 2,991,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,994. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

