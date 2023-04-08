TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,036 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 10,524,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,523,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $114.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

