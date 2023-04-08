TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 93,807 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,807 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.92% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period.

Shares of FSMB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 249,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,273. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

