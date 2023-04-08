TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

