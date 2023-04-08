TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

MUST stock remained flat at $20.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

