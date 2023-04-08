TruWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. Insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

META stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.10. 26,104,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,260,908. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $225.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

