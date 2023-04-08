TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,564,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $375.95. 3,076,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,743. The firm has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $414.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

