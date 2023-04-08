TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after acquiring an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $242.94. 871,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,681. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $274.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.05 and a 200-day moving average of $225.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

