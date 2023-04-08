Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Up 1.4%

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.79. 274,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 198,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $365.63 million, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 30.9% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 139,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,634,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 98,060 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 256.5% during the third quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 485,714 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 790,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 454,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

