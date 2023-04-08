TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Trading Up 0.4%

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.27). Approximately 1,363,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,119,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.60 ($1.26).

TwentyFour Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.05. The company has a market cap of £732.40 million and a PE ratio of -1,020.00.

TwentyFour Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. TwentyFour Income Fund’s payout ratio is -8,000.00%.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

