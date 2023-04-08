UBS Group Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $125.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,023. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

