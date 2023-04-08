Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.44) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.47) target price on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($63.59) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.40) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.64) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,800 ($47.19) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,118.33 ($51.15).

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,307.50 ($53.50) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,359.41 ($41.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,329 ($53.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,167.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,637.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.12.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 5,627.38%.

In other Unilever news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($52.91), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($87,885,143.82). Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

