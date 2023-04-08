Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.58 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

