Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.64. 3,280,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

