Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $132.59 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

