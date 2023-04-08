Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF) Trading Down 0.8%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 476,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 309,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

