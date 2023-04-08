Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.7% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.45. 1,659,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

