Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Cut by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.3% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $45.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

