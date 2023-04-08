Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

