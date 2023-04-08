Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Increased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.09 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

