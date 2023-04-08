Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $33,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.69. 208,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $207.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

