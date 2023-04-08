Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.41. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

