Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 328,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

