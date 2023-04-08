Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.39. 7,008,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

