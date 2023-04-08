Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $375.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $414.30. The company has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

