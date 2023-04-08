Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,606,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $151.90 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.66.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.