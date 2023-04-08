Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Lifted by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.02. 441,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,345. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.58.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.