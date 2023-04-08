Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.03 ($0.04). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04), with a volume of 8,824,323 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.45 million, a P/E ratio of -317.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.48.
Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
