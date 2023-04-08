Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Shares Up 3.1%

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.10). 17,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).
Veltyco Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74.
About Veltyco Group
Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.
