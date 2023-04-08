Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.03 million and $7.97 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02200609 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,200,975.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

