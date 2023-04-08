Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Verano Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.79. Verano has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.
Verano Company Profile
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
