Verge Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $41.15 million and $1.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,925.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00321452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.00566933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00072831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.55 or 0.00442426 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,684,575 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

