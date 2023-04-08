Vertcoin Price Hits $0.13 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $64,459.29 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,923.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00324220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.38 or 0.00563629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00073231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00445950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,484,522 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.